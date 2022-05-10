5 Tips to build an SEO strategy in 2022

This is a commercial partnership with SEO Partners.



SEO is always changing. What worked in 2020 might not work in 2022. That's why it's important to stay ahead of the curve and constantly adapt your SEO strategy.

So to help you with your SEO journey, let'sl discuss 5 simple tips that will help you build an SEO strategy that will dominate in 2022!

Tip #1: Produce top-notch content

To make your SEO strategy work in 2022, you need to produce top-notch content that's not only relevant and informative but also engaging and visually appealing.

The power of Google lies within its algorithm which prioritises high-quality relevant information over everything else including low-hung fruits like bonus offers or freebies.

Your content must be able to capture the attention of your target audience and persuade them to stick around long enough to take action.

With that said, writing for your audience is not just about including the right keywords, it's also important to write in a way that makes sense and interests people. To help you do this I have put together some tips on how best to approach writing content so its interesting as well as accessible:

Find your target audience and tailor your content accordingly

It is important to know who you are writing for so that you can adapt your style and tone of voice accordingly.

Who are they? What do they like? How much do they know about the subject matter?

Answering these questions will help you produce content that resonates with your target audience.

Write for humans, not search engines

Even though keywords are important, you should never sacrifice the quality of your content in an attempt to stuff in as many keywords as possible.

Not only will this make your content difficult to read, but it will also be a major turn-off for your readers.

Remember that at the end of the day, you're writing for humans, not search engines.

So as long as your content is relevant and informative, you're on the right track.

Use images, videos, and infographics to break up your text and make it more interesting

No one wants to read a huge wall of text. So break up your content with images, videos, and infographics to make it more visually appealing.

Not only will this make your content more enjoyable to read, but it will also help you get your point across more effectively.

Keep your content short and sweet

People have short attention spans, so it's important to keep your content short and sweet.

Get to the point quickly and avoid rambling on about unnecessary details.

If you can make your point in a couple of sentences, that's even better.

Edit, edit, edit!

Last but not least...

Make sure to edit your content before you hit publish

Check for grammar and spelling mistakes, and make sure your content flows well.

If you can, have someone else read it over to see if they can spot any errors that you may have missed.

By following these tips, you'll be well on your way to producing top-notch content that will help you dominate the SERPs in 2022!

Tip #2: Keep up with Google's changing algorithms

Google is always changing its algorithms. What worked last year might not work this year. That's why it's important to stay up-to-date with the latest changes and adapt your SEO strategy accordingly.

Google's algorithms have had a great impact on the history of SEO and ranks (and income) for websites.

For example, Florida was created to help with search engine optimisation as it contains many common words found in sitemaps or web pages that are relevant across different industries.

Panda update rolled out to target low-quality websites with thin content. This resulted in many sites (especially e-commerce) losing traffic as their pages were deemed not useful or relevant enough.

Penguin update targets sites that participate in link schemes, which is a violation of Google's Webmaster Guidelines.

Hummingbird update is designed to better understand searcher intent and match it with the best content.

RankBrain is an AI system that helps Google interpret searches and provides results.

Mobilegeddon was an update that rewarded mobile-friendly websites.

These are just a few examples of how Google's algorithms have changed over the years, and how those changes have affected SEO strategies.

As you can see, it's important to stay up-to-date with the latest algorithm changes so you can adapt your SEO strategy accordingly.

One way to do this is to subscribe to Google's Search Central Blog. This blog will provide you with all the latest updates and changes that Google makes to its algorithms.

Another way to stay up-to-date is to follow SEO experts. These experts will often share their insights on the latest changes and how to adapt your strategy.

Tip #3: Focus on mobile optimisation

Mobile traffic has been increasing year over year and it's only going to continue to grow. In fact, it is projected that by 2025, mobile devices will account for 72.6 per cent of all internet traffic.

That's why it's important to make sure your website is optimised for mobile devices. This means having a responsive design that looks good on all screen sizes, fast loading times, and easy navigation.

Tip #4: Improve your site's speed

One of the ranking factors that Google takes into consideration is your website's speed. If your site is slow, it will likely rank lower in the search results.

There are a few things you can do to improve your site's speed.

First, make sure you're using a good hosting provider.

Second, optimise your images for the web.

And third, minify your CSS and JavaScript files.

Tip #5: Build more backlinks

Backlinks are links from other websites to your website. Google views backlinks as a vote of confidence for your site. The more backlinks you have, the higher your site will rank in the search results.

There are a few ways to build backlinks.

One way is to create high-quality content that other websites will want to link to.

Another way is to guest post on other blogs and include a link back to your website.

And finally, you can reach out to other websites and ask them for a link.

Final thoughts

By following these tips, you will be well on your way to building an SEO strategy that will dominate in 2022! Stay ahead of the curve and adapt your strategy as needed and you'll be sure to see success.

