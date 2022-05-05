news, local-news,

Staff at Blayney Preschool will be provided with special training thanks to a $10,000 grant from the NSW Government. The grant will contribute to providing resources that support access and participation for Aboriginal children and children from low-income families as well as the development of educational resources that promotes outreach to these demographics. Member for Bathurst Paul Toole announced the support as part of the Early Childhood Community Grants program. READ ALSO: Additional to this, a new mud kitchen is set to be added to the facilities at the Blayney Preschool. It comes courtesy of a NSW Government grant of $13,454 from its Quality Learning Environment (QLE) Fund. Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the preschool and day care centres across the state are improving services, with more than $11 million in funding announced thanks to the QLE Fund. "Blayney Preschool has a diverse mix of outdoor play areas for its children and a new mud kitchen near the sandpit will provide a new sensory experience for the kids," Mr Toole said. "It's great that this funding has allowed the staff to develop their skills and purchase new equipment. The team at Blayney Preschool are dedicated to enhancing their facilities for their little learners." Mr Toole said both grants are greatly welcomed in the community, especially after a tough year with drought, fire and COVID-19 for the early childhood services. "Early childhood education is incredibly important and these grants will help educators provide high quality learning environments for our children," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/e2bd163c-db07-46c8-aa07-e3e214f4c8af.jpg/r0_257_3024_1966_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg