news, local-news,

For fans of live football, and we mean standing on the sidelines with a pie and sauce together with a beverage either hot or cold, this Sunday marks the beginning of the first proper footy season in yonks. The Blayney Rams have a bye this Saturday, and that competition is being a bit devastated with both Coolah and Trangie pulling out because of a lack of players. READ ALSO: That aside this Sunday at 1pm King George Oval will awaken to the sound of the Blayney Bears reserve grade side taking on the Mudgee Dragons. The Bears introduction to the season has been a bit tortured for those who are looking for a repeat of last season's blistering performance. President Adam Hornby said that the trial match against the Orange Hawks last Sunday, in which the Bears were leading 16-14 early in the second half but ended up losing 32-16, wasn't a clear indicator of the side's abilities. "They weren't at their peak last Sunday, but we have the numbers this year to repeat last year's results," he said. The other Blayney Bears home games for 2022 are

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/d7ce95e4-a002-4619-839a-c95696930ea8.JPG/r0_648_4479_3179_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg