Thursday bowls results K. O'Leary, R. Luck and E. Parker defeated E. Pal, P. Ryan and G. Death 17-8 R. Thompson, B. Elrick and N. Kable defeated B. Manuel, R. Neely and N. Kable 27-8 R. Moore, T. Dunkley defeated K.Lynch and G. Hobby 19-13. We would like to thank everyone who joined us for the Good Friday Triples Tournament Nominations are now CLOSED for club championships in singles, doubles, triples the draw will be up at the club from this week. EVENTS: Last Friday we played a 18 hole 4 person Ambrose for the Club Trophy our winner team was Struan Pearce, Rod, Nick and Amy Corbett. R/U were Tony Bowers, Gerry Davis,Brett and Trent Bright. Nearest the pin 9th/18th. A/Grade Nick Corbett 611cm. Saturday we played a 18 hole Stableford event for Bob Costello's Trophy. Winner Tony Smith 39pts. A/Grade R/U Tony Gannon 38pts. B/Grade R/U Ryley Oborn on a C/B with 35pts. Ball winners were Trent Bright and Brett Symington 35pts. Dale Salter and Pete Davis with 33pts. Nearest the pin 9th/18th. A/Grade Trent Bright 206cm. B/Grade Gav Cheney 192cm. 1 Match play Championship game in B/Grade was played which saw Struan Pearce defeat Billy Davis on the 20th. All other 2nd round Match play Championships games need to be this Saturday, also this Saturday we will be playing an 18 hole Stableford event for for the Club Trophy and the following Saturday will be an 18 hole Stableford event for the Exchange Hotel Trophy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/2d88a660-9037-4038-b6c3-894977b0a5ec.jpg/r150_0_1125_551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg