The skies opened up during Blayney Shire Council's April ordinary council meeting on Tuesday night, partially as a metaphor for the emotional swansong of departing General Manager Rebecca Ryan, but also as proof that when the rain comes down in buckets, dirt roads near water tanks cop a pounding. Blake Street in Millthorpe, the first on the right as you enter from Blayney, has always been a challenge. Not only for the Lycra clad athletic types using it as a test of their cardio-vascular systems, but also for those who have purchased the latest turbo-diesel, twin cab behemoth and want to test its traction control on the upper stretch between William and George Streets. During the meeting it was decided that the road would be blocked off to through traffic with access points made available for those that have driveways on the street. READ ALSO: Councillor Bruce Reynolds said that he has received no objections to the proposal from any of the neighbouring residents, although someone had moved the road closed barrier. "I suggest that we use some of those water barriers to stop people, otherwise people will move them if they're light." From William Street to George Street the scouring of the road surface comes courtesy of the roof of the village's water storage tank acting as a large umbrella, sheeting water off by the gallon and out onto the road reserve. Cr Reynolds hopes that funding will be found to help transform the street into a space accessible to residents and tourists who use the cul-de-sac at the end of William Street as an unofficial village lookout. "Hopefully in the next 12 months we can come back with some suggestions then look at finances to try and do some remediation work, particularly on the upper section,' he said. The vast majority of all development applications are approved by council staff and it's only those that are contentious in some way that end up being discussed and decided on by the councillors. We're constantly reminded that the shire is growing and growing but exactly where and how has until now required a fair bit of research. The curious can now access a full list of developments both passed, refused and those under consideration thanks to Cr Reynold's push to have a quarterly list of all development applications published. The majority are for the erection of dwellings, (one with a turret) sheds and even a simple retaining wall. What it does illustrate is just how much development is happening in the villages and surrounds.

