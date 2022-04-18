Vote now for Carcoar in Top Tourism Town competition

news, local-news,

Some people will have you believe that some election in May is the most important thing to cast a vote in, but it's not at all true. After coming second in the inaugural NSW Top Tourism Award for a town under 5,000 people in 2021, the organisers have levelled the playing field by creating a new category for tiny towns under 1,500 people, and Carcoar is after everyone's vote. One of the drivers behind the campaign is Eric Foote, who along with Antica's Kelly Picarazzi who developed a temporary website called 'Carcoar Official', are driven to highlight the village's pristine aesthetic. "Following the outstanding success of Carcoar's entry in the NSW Top Tourism Town competition last year, we are going all out to win in 2022," Mr Foote said. READ ALSO: "As part of the Tourism New South Wales competition entry, a two-minute video showcasing Carcoar, a new tourism-focused website and a Facebook page has been set up to promote the village for the competition. "There are currently no plans for "Carcoar Official" to have a permanent online presence. However, for the foreseeable future, the other websites and Carcoar Village Facebook page serving Carcoar will continue to provide news and information for the community and visitors alike." Not only is Carcoar after our votes but in two other categories both Molong and Orange are looking to secure the central west trifecta. Orange 360's general manager, Caddie Marshall, said that there is a lot to explore and enjoy and none of the centres are competing against each other. "We're delighted that Carcoar's gone into tiny, that Molong's gone in to the small town and Orange as the big baby. We know what people are searching for and we play to our strengths." With Carcoar highlighted for its 'pristinely preserved' village heritage and Molong dubbed the 'unexpected gem', Orange made the must-visit destination list for its 'diamond-like' winters, scenic cellar doors and crackling restaurant fires. "There's cellars, dining, galleries, museums, history, beautiful walks, cycle trails ... What does actually surprise so many people is the fact that we do in fact have the diversity of offer and when they get here they go 'oh, we had no idea about all of this'," she said. "With marketing, there's so much that we can cover, but we've been quite singularly focused in the past - and now we're getting better at delivering more frequent but different messages." Public voting is now open until Wednesday, April 27, which allows lodging ofone vote for one town in each category. To cast your votes for Orange, Molong and Carcoar, head online to the NSW Top Tourism Town Finalist website. Why not send a letter to the editor? Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/ebf13c2c-e3d0-4715-88bf-ba41843c95a8.jpg/r4_0_995_560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg