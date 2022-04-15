Millthorpe CWA hall refurbishment is complete

news, local-news,

Millthorpe CWA hall has a raft of new facilities including a new kitchen, amenities, windows and deck allowing for much more activity to take place. The local CWA branch has been successful in receiving NSW Government funding towards the refurbishment projects at their local hall through the Community Building Partnership and Drought Stimulus Program. The successful grant applications allowed for $15,000 of funding towards the new kitchen and disabled amenities from the Drought Stimulus Program, $18,500 from the Community Building Partnership Fund to extend the floorplan with a new deck at the back of the hall and a further $10,000 from the Community Building Partnership Fund replace deteriorating windows. READ ALSO: The hall is currently used for community meetings and public functions and with the upgrades it is now able to be used as a conference venue for meetings and catering for functions for up to 50 people. Already the CWA has opened the hall to visitors on weekends for Devonshire tea. Member for Bathurst, the Hon Paul Toole MP said the CWA hall is well positioned in the village, close to all its facilities and accommodation services. "The enhanced amenity of a larger floor plan and catering facilities will enable the CWA to meet the needs for events and small conferences in Millthorpe," Mr Toole said. "The constant improvement and outstanding presentation of the building is a credit to these hard-working, dedicated women". Millthorpe CWA president Gwen Aspinall hopes to attract more people to hall. "The building is a lovely space and as the branch celebrates 98 years in operation it is so pleasing to see the NSW Government supporting us in our endeavours to make the most of this space for the community," she said.

