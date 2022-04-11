news, local-news,

A who's who of Rugby league greats are coming to the Blayney Shire in May, but they're not driving here, they're passing through on a 300 kilometre walk from Goolagong to Sydney. Some of rugby league's biggest names, communities along the way, and big business have jumped behind the campaign of Penrith Panthers' favourite all-time player Royce Simmons to support dementia research and rugby league in the bush. Both will be the recipients of Royce's Big Walk, a 300km trek of the former Panthers skipper and Australian Test hooker, when it gets underway on May 17. In Blayney there will be a special sportsmen's dinner at the Blayney Community Centre on Friday May 20 with special guests Allan Langer, John Cartwright, Martin Lang and Barry Walker. Several of footy's biggest names will join 'Simmo' on the walk or at fund-raising functions including former Australian captain Brad Fittler, Queensland greats Allan Langer and Gene Miles, former Panthers teammate and four-time premiership coach Tim Sheens, Tigers legends Paul Sironen, Steve Roach and Garry Jack (Simmons' 1986 Kangaroo tour mates) plus Simmons' fellow grand final winning heroes Fittler, John Cartwright, Barry Walker, Steve Carter, Joe Vitanza, Paul Smith and Paul Dunn. Also joining Simmo in his campaign is fellow local-cum-good Andrew Farrar and fellow Bulldogs greats Chris Mortimer and Greg Brentnall, Panthers legend and premiership-winning captain Craig Gower and his teammate Martin Lang, Wests Tigers greats Robbie Farah and Chris Lawrence who Simmons coached while at the Tigers, Bulldogs 'top dog' Terry Lamb, Great Britain international prop James Graham and others. A special partner on the road will be fellow local Kurt Fearnley, the two-time Paralympic gold medal winner who grew up in Carcoar. Most will take their turns as special guests speakers at a series of functions being held in Canowindra, Cowra, Blayney, Bathurst, Lithgow and Katoomba during Simmons' 11-day walk. These and other events were the idea of Royce so he could help raised much-needed funds for footy clubs in the area where he played his junior football. Simmons revealed in January that he was last year told he was suffering from dementia (Alzheimer's disease) at age 61 and soon after set about organising the walk to raise funds for, and awareness of, dementia. He will channel funds to Dementia Australia to go to much-needed research. "The support has been unbelievable," said Simmons. "From people in the street to former teammates and friends from within the game ... all over the place. "I hope plenty come along to the events we have planned along the route because those funds will go to junior rugby league. A lot of clubs have been doing it tough since COVID hit and, other than the functions being great nights, every dollar raised will go to a good cause." The dates that Simmons and crew will be in the Blayney Shire are as below. Wednesday, May 18 WALK, DAY 2 - Cowra to Woodstock, 20km EVENT: Carcoar Central Stock Exchange, 8.45 am GUEST WALKERS: Kurt Fearnley, Terry Lamb, Luke Goodwin, Paul Langmack Thursday, May 19 WALK, DAY 3 - Woodstock to Carcoar, 34.8km GUEST WALKERS: Paul Sironen, Steve Roach Friday, May 20 WALK, DAY 4 - Carcoar to Fitzgerald Mount, 27.7km EVENT: Sportsman's dinner, BLAYNEY COMMUNITY CENTRE, 7pm SPECIAL GUESTS: Allan Langer, John Cartwright, Martin Lang, Barry Walker TICKETS: $50, available from The Royal Hotel (Blayney) 02 6368 2210.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/fcb6fdfd-b6a1-4989-8a79-de632e7e4437.jpeg/r0_240_1876_1300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

