Blayney Junior Rugby League It was a great day on Sunday for the Under 10 and 11's at the Group 10 Orange Carnival to get in some pre-season practice. The boys played well and went up against St Johns (Dubbo), Cyms (Orange), Mudgee, St Pats (Bathurst) and Oberon. We had a number of players pull out due to Covid so railed in the U9s and even a couple from other clubs. Training is Thursdays 4-5pm. BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB: Last Saturday we played a 18 hole Stableford event for Kingham's Butchery Trophy our winner was one of our local junior's Toby Tyrrell on a C/B with 35pts. A/Grade R/U also on a C/B Keith Kearney 35pts. B/Grade R/U Mick Bevan 35pts. Ball comp winner's were George Schymko 35pts, Tony Gannon, Leon Roweth and Dale Salter 33pts and with 32 pts Rod Corbett. Nearest the pin 2nd/11th A/Grade Tyler Keen 600cm. B/Grade Gavin Cheney 442cm. A/Grade Match play Championships results are Jason Davis defeated Tony Gannon 2/1, Keith Kearney defeated Garry Keen 1 up, Mick Tyrrell defeated Tony Smith on the 20th and Tyler Keen defeated Mick Owen 2/1. B/Grade Gerry Davis defeated Tony Bowers 4/2, Scotty Oborn won with a forfeit, Struan Pearce defeated Nick Corbett on the 19th and Bill Davis defeated Mick Miskell 3/2. C/Grade Wade Judd won won with a forfeit, Leon Roweth defeated Mick Dixon 3/2, Ian Hobby defeated Mick Bevan 1 up and Teddy Dell defeated Gavin Marks 3/2. This Friday we will have a Good Friday 4 person Ambrose for the club Trophy. Saturday we will be playing an 18 hole Stableford event for Bob Costello's Trophy. Saturday 23rd will be an 18 Stableford event for the Club Trophy and the 2nd round of our Match play Championships.

Blayney Juniors at the Group 10 carnival