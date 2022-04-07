Learn everything you need to know about the Melbourne Cup

This is a commercial partnership with Ladbrokes.



The Melbourne Cup was first held in 1861; it is an annual horse race and is one of the most special Australian thoroughbred races. It's also one of the most sought-after horse races in the world.



The Melbourne Cup horse race takes place in Melbourne on the first Tuesday of November at the Flemington Racecourse and is a public holiday in the country.

The race is a handicap, meaning the horses' weights must be adjusted to their age, and horses older than three can participate in the race.



Most people look for early odds for the Melbourne Cup to get a headstart over the rest of the competition. It's a 1.9-mile race and was shortened slightly from 2 miles in 1972 when Australia adopted the metric system.

The total prize money on offer at the Melbourne Cup is a grand total of $7,750,000, making it one of the richest horse races in the world. It doesn't surprise anyone that it is Australia's most famous horse race.



It gives individuals a massive opportunity to back a winner with an enormous cash prize and get bragging rights over their family, friends, and workmates.

The race of all races

Punters all across Australia are already looking for early odds and are counting down the days till the 2022 edition of the Melbourne Cup.



There is no horse race bigger than this in Australia, and it is essentially known as the race that stops an entire nation. It's a huge part of the Australian sporting calendar and is hotly anticipated by everyone whenever November comes around.

The Melbourne Cup race itself is a gruelling test for the horses, as it tests their staying power and stamina throughout 3,200 meters. It's one of the toughest horse races in Australia, which is why it gets so much attention in the country and worldwide.



The contestants have to meet extraordinary expectations, and the winners take the ultimate glory on offer.

Apart from Australians, the Melbourne Cup has caught the attention of international horse racing fans worldwide. They come from every country imaginable to witness this prestigious race and claim the chance to back the winning horse.



The race is a truly global affair, with more than half the horses being trained outside Australia and New Zealand, and every year, more and more new international horses and breeders are entering the race.

International horses have dominated the race in recent editions, and the race is also known as the grand finale for horses.



It is the richest handicap race in the world, so you would understand why it makes such a great spectacle for people worldwide. The field for the Melbourne Cup is made of international raiders and local Australian gallopers all fighting for the chance to win the prestigious cup and take home all the glory.

The Melbourne Cup race lasts for nearly three and a half minutes and is the ultimate test of speed, endurance, and strength for the horses.



A horse trained by Bart Cummings broke the competition records famously in the 1990s by managing a stunning time of 3:16:30, which is also the all-time record. It remains to be seen whether that record will be broken in the 2022 edition of the Melbourne Cup.

Why is the Melbourne Cup important for Aussies?

The Melbourne Cup is the most famous horse racing event in Australia and has been a part of the Australian sporting calendar for decades. Australians have a tradition to watch the race and wage bets on the winners, even if they aren't horse racing fans or know much about horse racing.



That's why it's important to them to claim bragging rights, and one of the best ways to do that is by looking at the early odds for the Melbourne Cup.

That will ensure that you get ahead of your friends and other punters by knowing which horse to back and which ones are more likely to win.



The 2022 Melbourne Cup will be one of the most hotly anticipated races in the Australian calendar, so it will pay big to back a horse that wins.

If you plan on placing bets on the Melbourne Cup, be sure to gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.