GOLF CLUB: Roweth wins club trophy

Last Saturday we played our Monthly Medal sponsored by Newmans Fuel and a 18 hole stroke event for the Club Trophy our winner was Leon Roweth nett 65. A\Grade R/U Mick Tyrrell nett 68. B/Grade R/U Peter Davis on a C/B nett 69. Ball winners were Tony Smith and Mick Bevan nett 69. With nett 71 on a C/B were Rod Corbett, Mick Owen and Teddy Dell. Nearest the pin 9th/18th A/Grade Jason Davis 13mts. B/Grade Peter Davis 13mts. Tony Smith had an Eagle on the par 3 10th. Some match play results are Tyler Keen defeated Mick Owen 2/1 Mick Tyrrell defeated Tony Smith on the 20th and Struan Pearce defeated Nick Corbett on the 19th. This Saturday we will be playing an 18 hole Stableford event for Kingham's Butchery Trophy. All other Match play Championships games has to be played this Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/c3247a76-0b9f-4e00-acca-49d1a4f99057_rotated_270.jpg/r0_593_3024_2302_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg