KGO changeroom delays are to run into football season

From home owners looking for a renovation or large companies building skyscrapers, conversations about COVID related construction delays are a recurring theme. Add in the downtime caused by wet conditions and something relatively small, such as the change rooms at King George Oval, mean that building programs are being redrafted on almost a weekly basis. With the two main football season due to commence in May, the Blayney Bears have their first home match on the 1st and the Blayney Rams on the 14th, the chances that the changerooms will be completed are slim. Blayney Shire Council's Director of Infrastructure Services Grant Baker said that it 'was disappointing' that the completion date was later than programmed. Mr Baker added that the programmed completion date is still the end of April but concedes that with both Anzac Day and Easter holidays occurring, council is expecting to require an updated program from the contractor Renascent Regional. "It was meant to be the end of April, but it looks like it's going to be pushed back until later than that," he said. "The electrical and plumbing rough-ins have commenced along with internal wall framing work," Mr Baker said. "Also the external stormwater is being undertaken and the areas in front of the entrance ways are being prepared for the new concrete slab." Mr Baker isn't the only person disappointed that the building has been delayed. The president of the Blayney Bears Adam Hornby was also disappointed to discover that the front of the grandstand wasn't sealed when the junior competition was held last Sunday. "We used to pride ourselves on how good King George Oval looked when we had these competitions, but on Sunday it was a disgrace," he said. "I understand that they ripped up the front for drainage work but to just cover it with blue metal dust instead of putting a bit of tar over it was unacceptable and dangerous."

