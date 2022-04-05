Millthorpe Men Bowling Club attend the State Pennants Grade 7 Finals at Warilla from March 25-27. After two Covid related postponements the Millthorpe team of Tom De Greenlaw, Rod Buesnel, Neil Southcombe, John Adams, Anthony O'Dea, Darrell Ryan, Col Townsend, Steve Chapman, Chris Bright, Peter Mullins, Eric Parker, Wayne Easom, Garry Bentley (Reserve), Bradley Manuel (Reserve), Judy Adams (Side manager) travelled to Warilla Bowls and Recreation Club and competed in the finals. Round Three Millthorpe played Bateau Bay and came away with a good win. After the points for and against were tallied up Millthorpe missed out on qualifying for the Quarter Final by half a point. Whilst a little disappointed in missing out by such a narrow margin all the players moved on quickly as we had experienced a terrific sporting moment and made many new bowling friends during the event. Some of the players stayed to watch the Semi Finals and the Final on the Sunday. As it turned out both the finalists came from Millthorpe's section. Walcha eventually pulled away from Ocean Shores late in the game for a convincing win. Congratulations Walcha! Millthorpe had such a great time that they are already talking about the next Pennant Season which commences in August. Many thanks to President Darrell, Club Manager Kelly and Side Manager Judy for all of the extra work that they did to make our trip to the State Carnival so enjoyable. Back the bowl for coming generations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/a55e2746-f520-499a-925e-b0c575d09f2c.jpg/r349_931_3288_2592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Millthorpe Men's Bowls miss out by half a point