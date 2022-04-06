  1. Home
Five bedroom house sold by Scott Peterson of McGrath Orange sets a new record for Millthorpe

ECO-DESIGN: The near-new architect-designed home set a new record for the village when it sold for $1.6 million.
REAL estate records continue to tumble in Millthorpe after a five-bedroom house bettered the previous mark by $250,000.

The near-new contemporary home on the edge of the village was sold prior to auction for $1.6 million after being on the market for just four days.

It broke the record set in November by the converted historic former Baptist Church in Pearce Street, which sold for $1,350,000.

"I was very confident it was going to set a record as soon as I saw it," selling agent Scott Petersen of McGrath Orange said. "It's a beautifully presented home."

Set on a large 2170 square metre block, the home features open plan living spaces and a solar-passive, eco-friendly design.

Mr Petersen said the price guide going into the auction was $1.2 million to $1.4 million.

"We thought it would probably go a little bit over, but $1.6 million we couldn't say no to," he said.

Mr Petersen said the buyer was from Millthorpe.

The converted former Baptist Church in Pearce Street which sold for $1,350,000 in November was bought by a Sydney couple whose Millthorpe-based daughter and her two children planned to move into the home.

