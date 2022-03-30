BLAYNEY TENNIS CLUB: On Saturday, Blayney Tennis Club hosted a Regional Matchplay Tournament for juniors. We had 25 juniors playing in 4 different age groups: 10's, 12's, 14's and 18's on our freshly re-sanded courts. We were lucky to complete the matches before some rain showers hit town. Two local Blayney boys competed in the day and both did extremely well. Elijah competed in the 14's in his very first tournament style play. He can certainly be proud of his efforts and his sportsmanship on court. Toby competed in the 18's and made it to the semi finals for the first time in his tournament career. Congratulations to both of you and well done representing Blayney at this event. BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB: Last Saturday we played an 18 hole Stableford event for the Blayney Tyre Power Trophy Our winner was Keith Kearney on a C/B with 37pts. A/Grade R/U with 37pts was Tony Smith. B/Grade R/U Peter Davis 34pts. Ball winners were Tony Gannon and Struan Pearce 36pts, with 35pts Bill Davis and with 34pts Tony Bowers, Garry Keen and Rod Corbett. Nearest the pin 9th/18th A/Grade Gerry Davis 394cm. B/Grade Gav Cheney 1800cm. Struan Pearce scored an Eagle on the par 4 8th. This Saturday we will be playing an 18 hole Stroke event for the Club Trophy and also playing an 18 hole stroke event for the Monthly Medal sponsored by Newmans Fuel. Saturday 9th is the 1st round Matchplay Championship and an 18 hole Stableford event for Kingham's Butchery Trophy. Pictured below L/R Mel Foster, Cathy Lane and Casey Dixon who joined into the fun on Murray Patrick's Memorial Day 2 person Ambrose event a couple of weeks ago. NOTE: Blayney Golf Club AGM Tuesday 12/04/2022 7.30pm

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/dc96549d-537d-4c83-baa2-9ba48d3105ba_rotated_270.jpg/r0_856_3024_2565_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

CLUB NEWS: tennis and golf results from Blayney's clubs