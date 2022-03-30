Classic Cars to eat up Carcoar today

news, local-news,

IF you spot a convoy of unique-looking cars cruising around Carcoar from around 11am this morning, they will also be covered in stickers with mud-splattered up the sides of them, it's because the region has been hosting some of the country's best classic rally car drivers and today they'll be at the Carcoar Showground for lunch and then time trials up Fell Timber Road. The Classic Outback Trial, which hasn't seen drivers rallying since its 2018 trial in Alice Springs, kicked off in Parkes on Sunday and is set to finish in Bathurst this weekend. "This trial now [in the Central West] was supposed to happen in August of 2020, but it kept getting postponed because of COVID," Classic Outback Trial's promoter and event director, Philip Bernadou said. "So we're very happy to get out of home and see some glorious country and do some great driving." Mr Bernadou says the first trials started in Forbes back in 2009, with this year's rally being its seventh race. The mid-sections of the event though, are considered the 'highly competitive' parts of the overall trial, which will be the 'Orange leg' of the overall 680km endurance gig. The motorsport crew brought in some 1000 entrants and supporter to the Parkes area over the weekend, which will also muster significant economic support to the Orange region. "We're putting about $2,000,000 dollars into the local community with food, accommodation and fuel costs," Mr Bernadou explained. Drivers will depart for a day of racing at 9am on Wednesday for "the Carcoar loop", before returning to the showground again later that afternoon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/ef9ff35c-0032-4d44-a363-46950da50e2e.jpeg/r2_55_1122_688_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg