In a show of support for Jason and the contributions he has made to the a photographic industry a fundraiser was held for him and Blayney Can Assist on Friday 25th March at Platform Arts Hub Blayney. We've been blown away by the amount of donations and support for Jason Masters- a huge thank you to everyone who came and supported the opening on Friday night! The exhibition is on until Sunday, 3rd April. Raffle tickets are still available through Eventbrite, thanks to the generosity and donations from all the businesses below.

Jason Master's photographic work celebrated at Platform Arts Hub