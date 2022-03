news, local-news,

There's no greater contrast in weather conditions than a film set in the Greek Islands and an audience watching it on picnic rugs in Carrington Park in Blayney on a cold Autumnal night. On Saturday night locals and visitors from Orange enjoyed the hit musical Mamma Mia with drinks supplied by the Millthorpe Wine Collective and food by Blayney Rotary. As some watched story unfold on the inflatable screen, others kept one eye on the radar in their weather apps.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/0bf935a6-8f8c-4ac0-9d82-8d60eb926c76.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg