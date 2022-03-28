Inner Wheel Blayney host the Consul-General of Timor Leste

news, local-news,

A group of 40 Inner Wheel members from around the central west greeted the Consul-General of Timor-Leste Luciano Valentim da Conceicao on Tuesday March 22 in the Blayney Community Centre. Blayney Inner Wheel have been raising funds for, Water And Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) in a remote part of eastern Timor-Leste. The project involves supplying tanks, pipes, guttering, toilet blocks and hand basins to schools and community buildings. It also teaches hand-washing to children and teachers to cut down on infectious diseases. Women and children have had to walk for up to three hours a day in the dry season to access water.

