Four simple steps to create an estate plan

No one knows when you'll perish or become incapacitated while in this world. But, when this happens, you surely want to get your estate all sorted out for the financial benefit of your family and loved ones. This is where the process of making a good estate plan comes into play.

Essentially, an estate plan refers to a plan designed to provide instructions regarding managing your assets in the event of your demise or incapacitation. It includes the process of naming the individuals or entities you want to obtain your assets after you leave this Earth or become incapacitated.

It's said that having an estate plan can be the best thing you can do for your loved ones. It provides you with the assurance that the wrong person will not inherit your estate.

To help you get started, below are the four simple steps for creating an estate plan:

Consult A Dedicated Attorney

Estate planning can be complicated and confusing to deal with. Unless you're an expert in this subject manner, you need the assistance of a lawyer to give you valuable legal advice about your estate plan. They'll assess your situation and determine which documents should be included in your plan. They'll walk you through all the available options which are essential in your estate planning efforts as well.

Moreover, estate lawyers are familiar with the laws that govern the creation of specific estate planning documents. They can advise you about the functions of the documents and how you can get the most out of them. Hence, if you need help with your estate plan, make sure to work with an estate planning lawyer as soon as possible.

Prepare All The Necessary Estate Planning Documents

When creating an estate plan, it's essential to prepare all the vital paperwork you need to get your assets in order before something terrible happens. The common estate planning documents can include:

Will

A will is one of the things you need to have to ensure all your assets will go to the people you want, and all your wishes will be carried out accordingly.

Without a will, the government will apply the state law in distributing your estate, which you may not like to happen in the first place. Because of this, make sure to draft a will as early as possible to avoid complications.

If you have no idea how to start, there are platforms that allow you to write an online will in just a few minutes. It's easy, fast, convenient, and expert-verified.

Power of Attorney

Another document to add to your estate plan is a power of attorney. It vests the person you designate the authority to make decisions in case you're incapacitated to do so. For example, a power of attorney is essential when decisions have to be made regarding your financial and healthcare needs.

Living trust

Living trust refers to a written legal document that places your assets into a trust during your lifetime. The trustee will transfer all the assets to the designated beneficiaries when you die.

Life insurance

It's also essential to have a life insurance document in place as added protection. When you pass away, your beneficiaries will receive the insurance proceeds. Having life insurance is crucial because it can give you the assurance that your loved ones will receive assistance in case your estate has to pay a large amount of money for debts and taxes.

Identify and name your intended beneficiaries

Now that you know what documents should be part of your estate plan, the next step is to determine and name the beneficiaries you want to receive your estate. By doing so, you can have peace of mind knowing all your assets will be distributed to the designated individuals or entities.

When naming your beneficiaries, make sure the names are up-to-date and correct to avoid discrepancies during the asset distribution process. For example, you should name your beneficiaries on your bank or retirement accounts as early as possible. That way, the funds will not go through probate but instead be paid to the named individuals.

Understand your estate tax obligations

In the event of your eventual passing, your estate will have to pay certain estate taxes to the government. In that case, it's essential to understand these obligations when creating an estate plan. Doing so can help you ensure you have your bases covered.

So, start doing your research now to know whether there are estate or inheritance taxes that need to be paid upon your death. Suppose you want to understand better how these taxes work. In that case, you can consult a lawyer to know how these obligations can affect your estate and your beneficiaries' ability to receive your assets.

Conclusion

Estate planning doesn't need to be a complicated process. By keeping the information mentioned above in mind, you can successfully create an estate plan that suits your needs. With this document in place, you can ensure your assets and loved ones are protected after your incapacitation or passing.