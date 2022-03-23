news, local-news,

Toole descendants recently gathered at the Neville showground for their annual reunion 2022. People travelled from Overseas, Queensland, Central and South Coasts, Sydney, ACT and surrounding local districts. June and Maurice Toole celebrated their upcoming 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends. The couple was given a lovely surprise, when they received a phone call from Paul Toole (NSW Deputy Premier) and Dominic Perrottet (NSW Premier), congratulating them on their milestone anniversary. The lovely couple cut their special cake made by Maurice's sister Joyce from Queensland. A number of other family members also celebrated their special anniversaries and birthdays.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/5218536d-7c5d-4bc5-bf7b-ea04075f5ee6.jpg/r0_129_3508_2111_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Toole family reunion in Neville 2022