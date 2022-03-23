news, local-news,

League tag numbers across the central west are in serious decline as clubs struggle to field teams for the 2022 season. Blayney Bears president Adam Hornby said that the Mudgee Dragons have already indicated that they won't be fielding a team this year and that the Blayney Bears were in dire need of players. "It's happening everywhere," he said. "We have nine players signed up in Blayney but a few of them work every second Sunday which is a problem across all the teams." A quest to see an under 17s side in Blayney fell through with some of the girls moving to the main side, but more are needed. "Ideally we need another nine so that we can field a full team every weekend," Hornby said. "If we have 16 or more players, as they do their shifts, we can fill them in." With just over four weeks before the competition starts Hornby is encouraging players from both Blayney and places like Orange and Bathurst to come to training at King George Oval on Thursday night at 6.30. "It's a 14 week season and we're trying to work around hockey, netball and other sports to make it work," Hornby said. "We'd really welcome players that missed out with the other teams. We need to make a decision very soon so that if we can't field a league tag team the girls can go somewhere else."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/dcd211db-a2ef-4a0b-b5d4-fe9ae7ae62f5.jpg/r172_238_4288_2564_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg