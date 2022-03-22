CLUB NEWS: Golf, tennis and more

BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB: Last Saturday we played the 3rd round of our Regis Resources Championships and a 18 hole stroke event for Mick Miskell's Trophy, our winner on a C/B was Mick Bevan nett 66. A/Grade R/U Gerry Davis nett 66 B/Grade R/U Ian Hobby nett 68 on a C/B. Ball comp winners were with nett 68 Keith Kearney. Nett 69 Tyler Keen and Gavin Marks, and with nett 70 Mick Owen, Jordan Hobby, Oscar Cassel and Struan Pearce. Nearest the pin 9th/18th. A/Grade Tyler Keen 30cm. B/Grade Terry Gallen 357cm. Sunday was our final round of our Championship and we also played for Rob Perkins Trophy and once again Mick Bevan picked up the prize with nett 66. A/Grade R/U Jason Davis nett 68. B/Grade R/U Gavin Marks nett 69. Ball comp winners were Gerry Davis nett 69, with nett 70 were Bill Davis, Jordan Hobby and Danny Stammers, nett 71 Ian Hobby, Garry Keen,Keith Kearney and Toby Tyrrell. Nearest the pin 9th/18th A/Grade Gerry Davis 386cm. Our Regis Resources Championships results are A/Grade winner was Tyler Keen 302. R/U Jason Davis 303. HCP Keith Kearney 283. B/Grade winner Gerry Davis 314. R/U Danny Stammers 327. HCP on a C/B Bill Davis. C/Grade Gavin Marks 357. R/U Mick Dixon 362. HCP Mick Bevan 267. This Saturday we are playing a 18 hole Stableford event for the Blayney Tyrepower Trophy. Our Match Play Championships draw is on is on the notice board. Please don't forget our AGM is Tuesday 12/04/22. ----- BLAYNEY TENNIS CLUB: Last week our Tuesday night singles was down to two players due to an injury. Corey and Zach battled it out with Corey the eventual winner. Wednesday night ladies was called off due to court maintenance. We were lucky to have a company from Gosford come and clean and re sand our courts. They are looking fantastic now. This weeks Monday pairs had some great matches in division 2. Marja & Rachel won a tight one over Kate and Justine and Danica and Isabelle went down to Eileen and Duncan. Division 1 had a game where the eventual score did not reflect the match. Father and son Mick and Toby came out winners over Tanya and young gun fill in Sarah. Bryce and Winston had a very tight tussle with Dean and Cheryl and eventually walked away the winners.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/26bfe56d-9756-4c96-b323-45554f3e5bca.jpg/r0_208_2970_1886_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

CLUB NEWS: Golf, tennis and more