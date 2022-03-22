Jason Masters' Can Assist fundraiser

news, local-news,

Jason Masters is a talented photographer residing in the Blayney shire. He has a passion for landscapes and manages to capture the magic of our region effortlessly. Unfortunately Jason was recently diagnosed with terminal gastric cancer. Adamant to return home to his loved ones and get behind the camera once more he has found great happiness in achieving this and being able to attend the recent Blayney Show. In a show of support for Jason and the contributions he has made to the industry a fundraiser is being held Friday 25th March at Platform Arts Hub Blayney from 6pm-7pm. For $5 entry guests will receive a complimentary glass of wine and nibbles whilst being treated to a small exhibition of Jason's works. Some of Jason's works and donations from the local community will form a silent auction which will run for the duration of the exhibition (closes 3rd April). READ ALSO: There will also be a raffle and a lucky door prize. Whilst majority of proceeds will go direct to Jason to assist him in this difficult time his wish was to support the local charity that provided him with so much support therefore 25 per cent of proceeds will go to Blayney Can Assist.

