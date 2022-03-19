St Stephen's sesquicentenary a big success

news, local-news,

135 people attended the recent St Stephen's 150th anniversary at Fitzgerald's Mount. Visitors came from all over NSW filling the church to capacity while the overflow listened to the service in the adjacent marquee. It was a beautiful day and the church grounds were immaculate for the occasion. Many of the old pioneer families were represented including the Lewis', Fosters, Golds, Wards, Gilmores, Haleys, Masons, Smiths, Woodleys and Bartons. The church was beautifully decorated inside with large arrangements of flowers in autumn tonings. The service was led by the Right Reverend Mark Calder Bishop of the Diocese of Bathurst with assistance from the Very Reverend James Hodson of All Saints Cathedral Bathurst and Canon Carla Archer who has ministered to the congregation for 21 years. Andrew Gee MP also attended. Nine plaques were commissioned for the occasion. One was placed by descendants on the only remaining grave in the old Thorney Cemetery at the end of Fitzgerald's Valley. The others were placed in the church porch and historic graveyard and honoured pioneering families who lived and worked in Fitzgerald's Valley and their descendants. After the service the visitors enjoyed an afternoon tea provided by Blayney Can Assist while they caught up with friends and relatives and looked at the extensive display of memorabilia. Everybody had a wonderful day. The congregation of St Stephens is to be congratulated for putting on such a marvellous function to celebrate 150 years of worship in the valley.

