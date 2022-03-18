news, local-news,

Two Orange schools are playing host to participants in a state government program aimed at accelerating the careers of talented graduates and teachers. The FASTstream program, introduced last year, is also helping to alleviate statewide teacher shortages. The program has placed 50 graduates and teachers in schools around the state this year, with almost half in rural and remote areas. Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell says FASTstream aims to: "fast track our best and brightest teachers into principal roles, providing them with targeted support, mentoring and professional development so they are ready to succeed as a principal within ten years." Orange Public School and Calare Public School were chosen as host schools for the first round of the program. Orange Public School principal Bradley Tom said they welcomed a FASTstream graduate teacher at the start of this year, Kurt Eckmann, who will be aligned to the school for about three years. Mr Eckmann has taken on a class and is now a valued member of staff. Having a new teacher on board has also enabled an assistant principal to be off class and assist in mentoring all staff, Mr Tom said. "The FASTstream program is seen as a vital link is addressing teacher shortages and it's seen as a good measure by the government in regards to planning," Mr Tom said. Ms Mitchell says applications for the next round of FASTstream are now open. Applications to the Mid-Career Transition to Teaching program, focused on getting career changers to make the move to teach in regional, rural and remote communities, are also open.

