Wonderful news about Blayney progressing and the need for Motel accommodation is high to attract more tourists etc etc. However, the wonderful memories of the Blayney Bowling Club for the Hildebrandt and Masters families will be no more. The number of family members who used that facility and participated weekly there was substantial and no doubt their involvement in bowls, administration and the club amenities was their main sporting interest etc, after a busy working week. My Dad Les Hildebrandt was a champion bowler there I am told as I was way too young etc. Sadly his tragic death in 1961 meant I did not witness his bowling skills when growing up in Blayney, but remember his memorial bowls day in their annual program, trophy days etc. Wonderful memories but sad the club has been vandalized and is no more. Glenn Hildebrandt Blayney Why not send a letter to the editor? Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

YOUR SAY: Family memories held in old bowling club building