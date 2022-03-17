news, local-news,

Calare is a massive electorate and this Saturday, Independent candidate for Calare Kate Hook will spend a lot of time behind the wheel visiting two great local shows. She will visit both the Blayney and Lithgow Shows on her ongoing quest to meet and engage with as many local people as she can. Reminding people that Calare was once represented by Independent Peter Andren Ms Hook is well aware of the gargantuan task ahead of her to unseat incumbent MP Andrew Gee, with the electorate in safe Nationals hands at a swing of 13.3 per cent. But the Orange small business owner and mother of four wants to carve a new era of representation, driven by taking the voices of the Calare electorate to Canberra, and the Blayney Show is just one of the places where the electorate will have that chance. "People at the moment feel quite distant from the process of policy making, they feel it's held at arm's length from them, so I want people to feel like they have the power to influence federal decisions made for this region," she said. "Shows are a great place to meet local people and gain a deeper understanding of what really matters to them. "I listen carefully to what people tell me and I'm determined to be a strong advocate for them and their views." Ms Hook will be at the Blayney show on Saturday morning and Lithgow show in the afternoon.

Kate Hook to visit Blayney Show this Saturday