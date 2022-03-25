"In 2007 I was looking for some part-time work after my husband Peter retired from the NSW Bar where he had practiced as a Barrister and later Senior Counsel," Arden Law's principal solicitor Tricia Arden said. "Peter had barristers' chambers in Sydney and in Orange and in 1988 purchased land near Lyndhurst so he could better understand and pursue his interests in the farming and livestock industry. Peter was involved in many cases over the years involving rural issues. "I was interviewed by Tony Cheney and commenced working for Cheney Wilson in October 2007. At that time the partners were Tony and Peter Wilson. "In 2013 both Tony and Peter reached the ripe old age of 60 (a number I have now surpassed) and decided it was time for them to spend a little less time in law and more time with their families," Tricia adds. On July 1, 2013, Tricia started trading as Arden Law. The company has expanded and now has six staff today. "Annette Battle and Heike Hermstruewer (also known as Heike Benjafield) assist me with the estates and conveyancing and Heather McKenzie works on reception as well as being my bookkeeper. Heather also keeps us all in line! "I have also employed two part time lawyers. Alice Willis who worked as a paralegal in law firms in Brisbane and Sydney whilst she completed her law degree. Alice then worked as a paralegal and marketing manager in a law firm in Hong Kong for four years. Alice was admitted as a solicitor on her return to Australia in 2019 and is now working four days a week at Arden Law. "Samantha Freeman was previously a partner in DLA Piper and later Norton Rose Fulbright in Sydney until she and her husband began farming near Blayney. "Last, but not least, is Juste Kucinskaite. Juste commenced working with Arden Law in March 2021 and has a Master of Laws from Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania. Juste loves the area and I am now sponsoring her in her application for a 494 Visa. Juste hopes to become a permanent resident and be admitted as a solicitor in Australia. This will require some further study on Juste's part. "I feel very privileged to have such a supportive team around me and we all feel privileged to be so supported by the Blayney community."

International Women's Day | It's great teamwork at law firm

"Annette Battle and Heike Hermstruewer (also known as Heike Benjafield) assist me with the estates and conveyancing and Heather McKenzie works on reception as well as being my bookkeeper. Heather also keeps us all in line! "I have also employed two part time lawyers. Alice Willis who worked as a paralegal in law firms in Brisbane and Sydney whilst she completed her law degree. Alice then worked as a paralegal and marketing manager in a law firm in Hong Kong for four years. Alice was admitted as a solicitor on her return to Australia in 2019 and is now working four days a week at Arden Law. "Samantha Freeman was previously a partner in DLA Piper and later Norton Rose Fulbright in Sydney until she and her husband began farming near Blayney. "Last, but not least, is Juste Kucinskaite. Juste commenced working with Arden Law in March 2021 and has a Master of Laws from Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania. Juste loves the area and I am now sponsoring her in her application for a 494 Visa. Juste hopes to become a permanent resident and be admitted as a solicitor in Australia. This will require some further study on Juste's part. "I feel very privileged to have such a supportive team around me and we all feel privileged to be so supported by the Blayney community."