Last Saturday was the start of our 72 hole Regis Resources Championships and we also played a 18 hole stroke event for Blayney Newsagents Trophy and the winner was Teddy Dell with nett 63. A/Grade R/U Bill Davis nett 65. B/Grade R/U Leon Roweth nett 66. Ball comp winners were Gerry Davis, Ian Hobby, Scotty Oborn, Tony Smith and Mick Bevan nett 67, nett 69 Gavin Marks and with nett 70 were Garry Keen, Peter Davis and Oscar Cassel. Nearest the pin 2nd/11th A/Grade Nick Corbett 145cm. B/Grade Oscar Cassel 259cm. Sunday was the 2nd round of our Championship and a 18 hole stroke event for Wayne Fenwick's Trophy our winner was Danny Stammers nett 67. A/ Grade R/U Keith Kearney nett 68. B/Grade R/U Toby Tyrrell nett 68. Ball comp winners were Peter Davis and Mick Tyrrell nett 70 and with nett 71 were Nick Corbett, Gavin Marks, Chris Paine, Mick Bevan, Tyler and Garry Keen. Nearest the pin 9th/18th. A/Grade Tyler Keen 500cm. B/Grade Mick Bevan 272cm. This Saturday will be the 3rd round of our Championship and also playing for Mick Miskell's Trophy and on Sunday will be the final round of Regis Resources 72 hole Championship and a 18 hole stroke event for Rob Perkins Trophy. Our leaders so far in A/Grade are Tony Smith 150 2nd Garry Keen 151. B/Grade Gerry Davis and Bill Davis 160 2nd Danny Stammers 162. C/Grade Chris Paine 176 2nd Mick Dixon 179.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/d7c246cc-5c8a-4008-8ec9-43dc3bac3874.jpg/r10_98_3991_2347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg