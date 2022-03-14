news, local-news,

Attn: Photography enthusiasts - All Welcome You are invited to a photographers meet up on Sunday 27th March, 10am to 2pm at the Platform Arts Hub Blayney. This is your chance to take a look around the Platform Arts Hub, located at Blayney Train Station. The recently restored heritage building is a great place to photograph any genre, iPhone, Smartphone, documentary, portrait, fine art, abstract, architecture and much more. Bradley Bradley will be there all day and happy to help you to get the right photo if you need. As this is a working train station, this is NOT an access all areas event and NSW train station rules and conditions will still apply on the day.

WHAT'S ON Photographers meet up - March 27