Blayney Juniors under 9s and 10s enjoy an afternoon of footy fun

news, local-news,

Last Thursday afternoon King George Oval was the venue for a sign-up and fun session with scores of kids of all ages enjoying the perfect autumn conditions. This Wednesday Play Rugby League will be holding their first League Stars afternoon at KGO from 3.45pm to 4.45pm. League Stars is an introductory program which is all play, no contact, appealing to the true nature of kids, in all their messy, high energy, love of fun and play. League Stars is run before or after school for primary school aged children over 4 -8 weeks. The program is suitable for all abilities with the focus on practicing fundamental movement skills and having a blast with friends. For more information head to https://www.playrugbyleague.com/league-stars/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/15d4a117-51b0-41c2-a2f7-16818fe2c727.JPG/r0_337_4547_2906_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg