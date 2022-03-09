news, local-news,

Youth Textures of One is Platform Arts Hub Blayney's annual small art prize for young artists in school within 100km radius of Blayney NSW. This year's theme, 'Light and Shade' is open to interpretation through all art mediums. The Prizes will be awarded by three independent judges. An artist cannot win more than one prize. This youth art prize has different categories and prizes: There is a $10 entry fee per artwork, with a limit of two artworks for applicants. Details about how to pay the entry fee are listed at the end of the form. Entries close: midnight, Friday 11th March 2022 Artists will be notified the outcome of their application: Thursday 24 March2022 Exhibition Dates: 9 - 30 April 2022 Opening celebration & Awards announced: Saturday, 9 April, 12 - 2pm

Youth Textures of One entries close this Friday