Youth Textures of One entries close this Friday
Youth Textures of One is Platform Arts Hub Blayney's annual small art prize for young artists in school within 100km radius of Blayney NSW. This year's theme, 'Light and Shade' is open to interpretation through all art mediums.
The Prizes will be awarded by three independent judges. An artist cannot win more than one prize. This youth art prize has different categories and prizes:
- Junior Primary- $100 first prize, $50 Highly Commended
- Senior Primary- $100 first prize, $50 Highly Commended
- High School- $500 first prize, $100 Highly Commended
- Loretta Kervin Encouragement Award, $50
There is a $10 entry fee per artwork, with a limit of two artworks for applicants. Details about how to pay the entry fee are listed at the end of the form.
Key dates
Entries close: midnight, Friday 11th March 2022
Artists will be notified the outcome of their application: Thursday 24 March2022
Exhibition Dates: 9 - 30 April 2022
Opening celebration & Awards announced: Saturday, 9 April, 12 - 2pm
Important Details
- Artworks must be under 30 x 42cm (A3) for students in Primary. High School 42 x 60cm (A2)
- Artwork entry must interpret the theme 'Light and Shade'
- To be exhibited, all artworks must be fitted with D hooks and wire. We will not accept unframed works on paper
- The artwork must be totally dry and not be wet
- Entry fee covers the artist entry into the opening celebration and awards announcement
- 10% commission will be deducted from all sales