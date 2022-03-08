BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB Last Saturday we played a 18 hole 2 person Ambrose event for the Murray Patrick family Shield winners had to have a non golfer our winners were Rod Patrick and Shane Colebrook with 61.5. 2nd with 63.5 were Tanya and Oscar Cassel. 3rd were Dean Scott and Corey Arnold with 64. Ball winners Rod and Nick Corbett 58.25 and Bill and Jason Davis 59.25. Nearest the pin 9th/18th A/Grade Jason Davis. B/Grade Teddy Dell. Murray Patrick's family Shield day is also a fund raising day for Can Assist which $400.00 was raised. This Saturday is the start of our 72 hole stroke play Championships sponsored by Regis Resources, also 18 hole stroke event for Blayney Newsagents Trophy. Sunday the 12th will be the 2nd round of our Championship and 18 hole stroke event for Wayne Fenwick's Trophy. The following Saturday will be the 3rd round of Regis Resources Championships and 18 hole stroke event for Mick Miskell's Trophy and Sunday the final round of the championship for Rob Perkins Trophy. To qualify for match play your best 2 round scores are used and top 8 will go through in A,B and C Grade. MILLTHORPE BOWLING CLUB: Thursday bowls results R Neely and G Hobby defeated B Elrick and G Death 22-16 P Ryan P Mullins and E Parker defeated K O'Leary, R Thompson and N Kable 23-18 Tim, R Luck and D Ryan defeated Cheryl, R Miskell and D Hillier 20-19 Friday bowls results: Sue, Bobby and Faye defeated Al Rob and Kevin 17-11

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/ab93b70b-e65a-47d8-bd3e-c3b31e2811b8.jpg/r160_134_894_549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg