Cudal into grand final, Canowindra eliminated

As it has many times this season, wet weather has dictated results in Saturday's Semi Finals. Cudal are the first team into the Grand Final. Batting first Cudal only managed a moderate total of 9 for 143 at Dean Park. Normally that wouldn't be enough on that oval. Adam Clunes top scoring with 43. Damian Hayes 4 for 31 Country's best. In reply Country were struggling at 1 for 9 after 9 overs when the heavens opened up and the match washed out. Being Minor Premiers Cudal automatically go through to the GF. At Molong Magpies sent Canowindra in. The Canowindra batsman struggled against some good bowling and better fielding than the previous week. Sam Austin top scored with 28 but he had little support from his team mates as Canowindra limped to 40 overs at 9 for 92. Spin was Canowindra's undoing as Ben Brown, Chris Beatty and Dylan Wilson wreaked havoc. Brown and Wilson taking 3 wickets each. In reply Magpies too struggled and were 4 for 40 when a storm ended the match prematurely. Without rain the match would no doubt have gone down to nail biting finish. Canowindra unluckily eliminated due to finishing 4th, however they accepted the situation graciously with great sportsmanship. We look forward to seeing them again next season. NEXT SATURDAY'S FINAL Molong Magpies V Country Dr Ross Memorial Oval, Molong Umpire - Allan Hubbard Winner plays Cudal in GF, loser is eliminated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/7e0f33e9-f8bc-4ff3-b73e-61e286d77621.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg