A country show just isn't a country show without a decent line-up of utes on display and at this year's Blayney Show on Saturday March 19, the utes will be back in force. The ute is the quintessential rural vehicle and long before the twin-cab became a vehicle for mums to go shopping in, the traditional rear-wheel drive ute was the car to have. Blayney's Delia Markcrow purchased her VS Commodore ten years ago and on Saturday was crowned Grand Champion at the Armidale Show, so her sticker covered ute will certainly be the one to watch. Built in 1997 the VS ute looked nothing like it does now when she first took ownership, for a start the only sticker on it then was the dealer's. READ ALSO: "There are 180 stickers on it now," she said. "They're all from ute shows, B&S balls and horse and cattle shows. I even have a few from the Northern Territory and Lightning Ridge." Ms Markcrow said that she much prefers the old-style ute compared to the modern-day twin cabs. "I go to all these shows now and B&S balls and I'm wondering where all the old Holden utes are, they're slowly disappearing," she said. The categories in the ute section are 1. BEST B & S UTE: The best bucking mule, obviously goes to B&S balls (e.g. stickers, flags, lights, mementoes, bullbar etc.) 2. BEST CLASSIC UTE: The pre-1980 in most original condition. (e.g. paint, badges, appearance, radio etc.) 3. BEST CHICKS UTE: The best ute owned & maintained by a filly (proof of ownership to be provided if requested). 4. BEST STREET UTE: Immaculate, gleaming, classy show pony (e.g. non-factory additions, chrome, wheels, mags & tints) 5. BEST WORK/FARM UTE: A workhorse set up for on farm work. 6. BEST 4X4 UTE: Used off road, best endurance horse, copes with any terrain. (e.g. tyres, bullbar, paintwork, accessories) 7. BEST WORK/FARM UTE 8. FERAL UTE: The dirtiest, worst maintained, lived-in broken-down nag (e.g. poor paint, rust, dents, ripped seats, messy, odd accessories) 9. BEST OF THE BEST - BLAYNEY SHOW GRAND CHAMPION UTE To download the full schedule of the 2022 Blayney Show CLICK HERE. Why not send a letter to the editor? Send us your thoughts with a letter to the editor:

