5 Creative hobbies to start this year

If lockdowns taught us anything, it's that we need to have some hobbies under our belt that we can turn to when life slows down a little. It is also a great way to funnel your creativity into a project that you can use, admire or gift to those you love.



Here is a list of 5 great creative hobbies you can take up and aim to master over the next year. We don't know about you, but there is significantly less guilt about watching the television if our hands are busy and we are creating something! So, let's get started.

1. Beading and jewellery making

Beading is a lot of fun and the variations and designs are truly endless. When your beading work is applied to jewellery making, you can create wearable pieces for your friends and family, or you can even sell them online or at the markets.



Utilising crystals is another way to elevate your work and make it attractive to a greater population. All you need for this hobby are some wholesale crystals online, beads, thread and clasp hardware. It might be an idea to start slow with your ordering so you aren't left with products that you don't love.

2. Crocheting

Learning how to crochet is so fun and functional, as you can start to make blankets and clothing for yourself and others. If you live in a climate that is cooler, then these blankets are going to have even more value as they keep you warm.



The beauty of crochet is that it can be as easy or complicated as you like, depending on the crochet pattern you are attempting and the challenge you are after. All you need is a crochet needle, yarn and access to some great patterns - many of which are online for free.

3. Scrap-booking

Scrap-booking might sound like a pretty old school hobby, but it is a great way to immortalise your memories and present them in a way that takes you back to special moments. You might like to create a scrapbook for each travel destination, complete with plane tickets, brochures and all those bits and pieces you collect on a trip. You can even include a map with your journey travelled and write some notes to jog your memory about things that happened on your trip.

You can also just scrapbook a year that has passed - all the things you have done and people you shared these moments with. You can buy scrapbook supplies or can spot them out in the wild and snip them to the size and style you like to really enhance your scrapbook.

4. Blogging

Blogging has been alive and well since the early '00s, and it is a great way to journal creatively and tap into an online audience. There are literally blogs about everything you can imagine, so don't fear that your ideas and interests won't land where you intend them to.



If you take the time to upskill in SEO and other content courses, your blog might be a success and earn you a passive income while you get creative.

5. Sewing

Keen sewers that whipped up handmade masks during the pandemic made some great cash flow, and it was a fantastic way to contribute to a cause with only our creative talents.



Sewing is something that is eternally useful as you can repair your clothes and even your homewares rather than replacing them altogether.



Follow patterns or try and replicate your favourite clothes, as there are so many different ways to sew and endless inspiration. If you are sustainably inclined, you might even like to sew using second-hand materials and fabrics.

Anything can be learned, so why not make this the year where you challenge yourself creatively? Rather than starting all of these 5 options at once, take your time to master each craft and only take on what inspires you.