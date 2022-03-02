news, local-news,

Get ready to venture out to the villages, sit back, relax, listen to live music, and watch a movie under the stars this March, with five music and outdoor movie events across our villages there is sure to be an event to suit everyone. Music and Movies in the Villages is an initiative by Blayney and Cabonne Council's under the NSW Government's Festival of Place Summer Fund to bring the community together to support local musical artists and enjoy a family favourite movie. Supported by local businesses and community groups, the events will have plenty of food and drink options to enjoy in a relaxed, casual setting. Blayney Shire Mayor, Scott Ferguson is happy to see plenty of events back on the calendar. "It is great to have some family friendly, community events coming up and get back to some normality and enjoy a family favourite movie at the same time" Cabonne Council Mayor, Kevin Beatty said that these events have been very well received in the community, with the businesses and community groups alike looking forward to getting involved in events again. "After a long couple of years, our communities are keen to enjoy events again. We know events like these are key to reinvigorating the local economy, as well as showcasing our communities to locals and visitors alike." In Blayney shire the events are on: Friday 18 March: Millthorpe, Redmond Oval Music 6:30pm: Kent Eastwood Movie 7:45pm: Daddy Day Care ---- Saturday 26 March: Blayney, Carrington Park Music 6:30pm: Sophie Kate Movie 7:45pm: Mamma Mia!

Free movie and music nights to hit the villages