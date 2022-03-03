news, local-news,

Blayney Shire Council has been recognised as the most progressive rural council in NSW at the Local Government NSW (LGNSW) Special Conference. Council received the received the AR Bluett Memorial Award, the state's oldest and most prestigious local government award, along with Canterbury-Bankstown City Council who received the metropolitan prize. Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson said that receiving the award was an overwhelming moment. "It was a really competitive field and the award was a real endorsement of all that the staff and community have been through, not just in the last two years, but since talks of a merger were going on all those years ago," he said. The process of entering the award began in September of 2021 with submissions including videos, digital presentations and a two hour Zoom presentation all playing a part in winning the judges over. "We have to cover everything imaginable in the submission, from financials, environment, projects and community engagement," Cr Ferguson said. In the end it was Blayney and Forbes councils who were selected from 12 other rural councils that became the two finalists on the night. But Cr Ferguson said there was one significant difference that set them apart. "We both have great infrastructure projects going on, but what made the difference was our community engagement, how we include the community throughout the process," he said. 'With all the money that's been flooding in most councils have been building new toilets, tennis courts, lights and other sporting facilities but the success we've been having with our village plans which have empowered those village committees to give them ownership of their villages." Not only was it the planning side of council that won praise, it was the operational staff as well that was recognised. "It really also highlighted the constraints of a tiny council with the staff numbers and resources that we have. The trustees could see that the staff all work well together and that the staff culture really hits the mark when it comes to how we provide services to the community," Cr Ferguson said. "It's great for such a small council like ours."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/fa98a506-deb0-4d8f-935f-72abc309c935.jpg/r288_154_1440_805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg