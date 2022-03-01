Taking a look at ancestors is just the beginning

news, local-news,

Rhonda Jones from the Blayney Shire Local and Family History Group was one of the guest speakers at Blayney Library on Monday. Family history researchers benefitted from a talk presented by Blayney Shire Local and Family History Group members including Rhonda Jones and Gwenda Stanbridge and Central West Librarians Ruth Bingham and Julie Sykes at Monday's Beginning Family History talk held at Blayney Library. The group members showed the resources available on site including samples of books from local family histories to reference books and those written about the local area including Blayney and Neville, parish maps and how to search local cemeteries on the Blayney Shire Council website. Blayney Librarian Ruth Bingham encouraged people to try the FindMyPast and Ancestry.com websites for free when visiting the Library and shared tips on searching overseas databases. Local Studies Librarian Julie Sykes was also on hand to introduce keen genealogists to the National Library's vast TROVE database, CWL newspaper indexes and digitised local historical newspapers. "These resources are a great way to add colour and depth to any family story. It is not just a list of dates and who is who, it's a treasure trove of information about weddings, celebrations, court cases and events," Local Studies Librarian Julie Sykes said.

