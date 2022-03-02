news, local-news,

February 27 we had our Junior Championships. Congratulations to all as you are all winners and the future champions and committee members of our wonderful club. 18-hole 2022 winner was Toby Tyrrell. R/U was Jack Miskell. 9-hole winners on a tie was Knox and Bill. H/C winner William. H/ C R/U Harry. Special mention to Macy for completing her first big round. Saturday we played an 18-hole stableford event for for the club trophy and our junior championship winner Toby Tyrrell won with 41pts. A grade R/U on a C/B was Mick Tyrrell 38pts. B grade R/U John Davis 37pts. Ball winners were Pete Neal 38pts, followed by 35pts Russell Nicholson, 34pts Garry Keen and Keith Kearney, 33pts Kieran Patrick and with 33pts Mick Bevan and Peter Davis. Nearest the pin 9th/18th A/Grade Mick Tyrrell 349cm. B/Grade Graeme Summerson 442cm. This Saturday we will be playing a 2 person Ambrose for the Patrick family Trophy. Saturday 12th is the start of our 72 hole Stroke Championships and a 18 hole stroke for the Blayney Newsagents Trophy. Summer tennis in Blayney is going strong. Last week singles comp saw undefeated Corey take on undefeated Toby. Experience certainly played in Corey's favour as he took the win in 2 sets. Zach also defeated Pawel in 2 sets. Wednesday night ladies had a few absences of weekly players with a few fill ins stepping up to take their places. Matches were close even on such a windy night. Monday pairs is going strong. This week had some games that didn't reflect the end score line in division 2 with friends Marja and Rachel taking the win over Danica & Isabelle, father and daughter Ron & Sarah defeating Kate & Justine and Brad and Matthew taking the victory over Eileen and Liz. Division 1 had some much tighter tussles with Bryce and Winston taking the win over Gerry and Toni 6/3 7/5, Toby and Mick defeated Corey and Nat 7/5 6/4 and the long 3 set match of the night saw Dean and Pawel victors over Tanya and Annaleigh 4/6 7/6 6/3. Friday bowls results: Zac, Tim and Chery defeated Craig, Sur and Stickman with a +3 margin Rob, Bobby and Adam defeated Al, Elaine and Kevin with a +12 margin 15th April Good Friday triples tournament, contact the club for more information

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/9ba411f4-f700-4fa3-b6c0-a3a8a00d3b80.jpg/r0_276_1007_845_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Toby Tyrrell takes out junior title and trophy win