AFTER a two year hiatus, the Edgell Jog is back, scheduled to be held on September 18, 2022. Edgell Jog chairman and treasurer Ray Stapley said the decision to go ahead, albeit in a COVID-19 safe format, was made last week. "The jog was on last year until the death knock because of COVID-19," he said. "We had our AGM last week and decided we would go for it again and base it on similar lines to last year. "Basically entrants will come along for the jog, do it and then see you later type stuff," he said. Essentially, under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end. Mr Stapley said the committee hopes to have things moving quite quickly, and open online entries next month. He said he'd love nothing more to see numbers for this year's event around the 1,000 mark. "We think it will be pretty well straight forward and similar to what we had planned for last year," he said. Mr Stapley said there will be medals for participants, but they won't have all the prizes they would normally have at the end of the event. "We might have some special draw prizes, we will just have to wait see what happens. "It might be an electronic draw at the entrance of the jog, perhaps run it that way. He said there will still be major prizes, first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Mr Shahade was heavily involved in the Bathurst community, he was General manager at the Western Advocate and also instrumental in organising the Edgell Jog, working behind the scenes in an operational capacity for many years. Mr Stapley said it felt great to be back organising the jog. "For two years we've sat down and started and had to pull the pin on it, which is obviously disappointing," he said. "It was going to be the 45th event two years ago, it's still going to be the 45th event this year, and we're pleased that its on. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It really is great to be back. "A lot of the sponsors from last year just left their money in, the money is there sitting there to go ahead and plan. "And of course Simplot are still with us 100 per cent that's most important as they are the major sponsor. "So circle September 18... we're pleased its back, the committee is still there, ready to go again. The next meeting is the end of March, we're hoping after that we're ready to go online, and start taking entries." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

