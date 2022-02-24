Five main development concerns discussed at Millthorpe meeting

news, local-news,

All of Blayney Shire Council's councillors attended a meeting in Millthorpe on Wednesday night to hear directly from some of the 45 people who submitted their concerns regarding a planned 49 lot subdivision on the northern edge of the historic village. Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson chaired the two hour meeting in the Pioneer's Gallery at the Golden Memories Museum and commenced by stating that the development would be a long process. "The final decision on this development is many months away," he said. "All of the councillors are here tonight to hear from you directly about your concerns about this development. "We need and appreciate your feedback because you have that lived experience here in town. We don't want to make decisions in a vacuum." Within the 45 submissions Cr Ferguson said that there were key themes that were common to many of them, and it was those themes that were the focus of the meeting. Traffic on Park Street, connectivity with the main part of the village, heritage impacts, visual impacts on the main entry to the village and drainage were all discussed. The nature of what resident Nick Anagnostaras described as an "isolated estate" and had the potential of creating an "us and them" feeling within the community began the discussion. "It would effectively be a separate suburb of Millthorpe,' he said. "People love Millthorpe because of that sense of one community, this could destroy that." The width of Park Street could create a major impediment for the development if, as expected, a turning lane would be required. The concept of even just one of the London Plane trees being removed to accommodate a turning lane was not one that Cr Ferguson would entertain. "The avenue of Plane trees is integral to the village's appeal and is a major tourist attraction," he said. "To have one of them removed is my absolute worst nightmare." Apart from the social, water and traffic issues presented by the plan, both the heritage impact and the integrity of the visuals presented to visitors on the main entrance to the village were also introduced to the councillors. "No one wants to see a sea of grey roofs as they enter the village," said resident Aida Pottinger. "The screening as it is won't work and they need to have in place rigorous architectural guidelines that will offer some scenic protection." The tourism impact that the development could have was not lost on Cr Ferguson, but noted that Millthorpe's very success has led to the demand. "Millthorpe is extremely important when it comes to the region's economy and tourism," he said. "But the very charm that people experience when they're here visiting, is exactly why they want to move here, and we as council have to manage that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/b38ba7ab-6f8b-40d8-8617-77677488a362.JPG/r0_396_4032_2674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg