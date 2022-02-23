Stay NSW vouchers go live

news, local-news,

A $50 accommodation voucher is set to become available for eligible residents in the in the Bathurst Electorate as part of the NSW Government's $250 million Stay NSW program. Applications for the vouchers are being rolled out and can be made locally from next Thursday (March 3). The voucher initiative is a commitment to bolster the accommodation industry while getting people excited to travel in NSW. This is a win-win for NSW - the vouchers will give hard hit businesses much needed stimulus, while also encouraging residents to explore our great State. The Stay NSW program has been expanded and fast-tracked, so people can enjoy a staycation sooner. Whether it's a quiet country inn, the family-run caravan park or a hotel in the Sydney CBD, every budget needs a boost this year. Applying is fast and simple via the Service NSW mobile app, through the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88 for assistance. IN OTHER NEWS: People can pool the $50 Stay NSW Vouchers with relatives or mates, with no redemption limit. Apply as soon as you can so you can check-in somewhere special and check-out somewhere new. There are more than 1,200 Stay NSW businesses registered across the State but it is not too late for accommodation premises to get on board as Stay NSW Vouchers are valid until 9 October, 2022. Participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays. Customers will be able to search for places to stay on the easy-to-use business finder. For more information, including details on eligibility plus how and when to apply, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/stay-nsw TAKE THE PLUNGE AND BECOME A SWIM INSTRUCTOR Hundreds of prospective swim teachers will be eligible for free instructor training to help meet demand of the NSW Government's First Lap voucher program, aimed at pre-school water safety. So, whether you're enjoying a splash at the local pool, heading to the beach or going for a dip in a river, it is important that children have the skills and confidence in and around water. The First Lap voucher program provides $100 vouchers to parents, guardians and carers of children aged 3-6 years who are not yet enrolled in school, or kindergarten children who missed out on swimming lessons due to the pandemic.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/15199fe3-a130-48a5-b966-90bf8c9bd47a.JPG/r0_450_4032_2728_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg