Last Saturday we played our final round of TCN Earthmoving 4B Championship plus 4BBB stroke event for the Kable Corbett Trophy also a 18 hole stroke event for the Club Trophy. Our 2022 TCN Earthmoving champions are A/Grade Tyler Keen and Tony Gannon 134. R/U Mick Owen and Mick Tyrrell 136. HCP T J Smith and Zach Stammers 124. B/Grade Pete Neal and Gerry Davis 146. R/U Tony Bowers and Adrian Prosper 140. HCP Brett Symington and Kieran Patrick 126. C/Grade George Schymko and Leon Roweth 161. R/U Wade Judd and John Davis 162. HCP Teddy Dell and Dale Salter. Our 4BBB Kable Corbett Trophy winner's were Nick and Rod Corbett on a C/B from Leon Roweth and George Schymko nett 60 and coming in 3rd Wade Judd and John Davis also with nett 60. Nearest the pin 6th/15th. A/Grade Mick Miskell 163cm. We had 4 eagles 2 on the par 5 3rd Rod Corbett and Keith Kearney and 2 on the par 5 12th Zach Stammers and Mick Owen. 18 hole Club Trophy winner was Tyler Keen nett 66. A/Grade R/U Nick Corbett on a C/B with nett 69. B/Grade R/U Gavin Marks on a C/B with nett 68. This Saturday 26th we will be playing a 18 hole Stableford event for for the Club Trophy. Sunday 27th is our Junior Championship's. The following Saturday is a 18 hole 2 person Ambrose event for the Patrick Family Shield were your team must include 1 non golfer to win the Shield.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/48569a7b-c005-4215-af45-844a984a2be7.jpg/r5_413_2931_2066_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg