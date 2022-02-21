Keen and Gannon win TCN Earthmoving Championship

Pictured are a couple of last week's Family Kable Corbett Trophy donors Rod and Nick enjoying a refreshing drink after a hard day on the course. We think we know who drove home, well done Nick looking after the old fellow.
Last Saturday we played our final round of TCN Earthmoving 4B Championship plus 4BBB stroke event for the Kable Corbett Trophy also a 18 hole stroke event for the Club Trophy.

Our 2022 TCN Earthmoving champions are A/Grade Tyler Keen and Tony Gannon 134.

R/U Mick Owen and Mick Tyrrell 136.

HCP T J Smith and Zach Stammers 124.

B/Grade Pete Neal and Gerry Davis 146.

R/U Tony Bowers and Adrian Prosper 140.

HCP Brett Symington and Kieran Patrick 126.

C/Grade George Schymko and Leon Roweth 161.

R/U Wade Judd and John Davis 162.

HCP Teddy Dell and Dale Salter.

Our 4BBB Kable Corbett Trophy winner's were Nick and Rod Corbett on a C/B from Leon Roweth and George Schymko nett 60 and coming in 3rd Wade Judd and John Davis also with nett 60.

Nearest the pin 6th/15th.

A/Grade Mick Miskell 163cm.

We had 4 eagles 2 on the par 5 3rd Rod Corbett and Keith Kearney and 2 on the par 5 12th Zach Stammers and Mick Owen.

18 hole Club Trophy winner was Tyler Keen nett 66.

A/Grade R/U Nick Corbett on a C/B with nett 69.

B/Grade R/U Gavin Marks on a C/B with nett 68.

This Saturday 26th we will be playing a 18 hole Stableford event for for the Club Trophy.

Sunday 27th is our Junior Championship's.

The following Saturday is a 18 hole 2 person Ambrose event for the Patrick Family Shield were your team must include 1 non golfer to win the Shield.