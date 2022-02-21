Keen and Gannon win TCN Earthmoving Championship
Last Saturday we played our final round of TCN Earthmoving 4B Championship plus 4BBB stroke event for the Kable Corbett Trophy also a 18 hole stroke event for the Club Trophy.
Our 2022 TCN Earthmoving champions are A/Grade Tyler Keen and Tony Gannon 134.
R/U Mick Owen and Mick Tyrrell 136.
HCP T J Smith and Zach Stammers 124.
B/Grade Pete Neal and Gerry Davis 146.
R/U Tony Bowers and Adrian Prosper 140.
HCP Brett Symington and Kieran Patrick 126.
C/Grade George Schymko and Leon Roweth 161.
R/U Wade Judd and John Davis 162.
HCP Teddy Dell and Dale Salter.
Our 4BBB Kable Corbett Trophy winner's were Nick and Rod Corbett on a C/B from Leon Roweth and George Schymko nett 60 and coming in 3rd Wade Judd and John Davis also with nett 60.
Nearest the pin 6th/15th.
A/Grade Mick Miskell 163cm.
We had 4 eagles 2 on the par 5 3rd Rod Corbett and Keith Kearney and 2 on the par 5 12th Zach Stammers and Mick Owen.
18 hole Club Trophy winner was Tyler Keen nett 66.
A/Grade R/U Nick Corbett on a C/B with nett 69.
B/Grade R/U Gavin Marks on a C/B with nett 68.
This Saturday 26th we will be playing a 18 hole Stableford event for for the Club Trophy.
Sunday 27th is our Junior Championship's.
The following Saturday is a 18 hole 2 person Ambrose event for the Patrick Family Shield were your team must include 1 non golfer to win the Shield.