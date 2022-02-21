Lyndhurst's trip to Molong was fruitless

news, local-news,

On Saturday Lyndhurst ventured to Molong to play Country on turf at the Molong Rec ground. Thanks to Braiden, Sam Kennedy and Jake Smith for putting their hands up at the last minute, ensuring we fielded a full side. The ground looked beautiful but as usual, you'd get better value out of a used 4x4 than that outfield. Country Won the toss and elected to bat. Spud and Pong toiled well with no luck as the opening bowlers troubled the batsman early. A few tough chances went begging and it wasn't until Trev struck that the first wicket fell. Heath was caught for 49 to a contender for catch of the season by the wounded Ged Mitchell. Braiden entered the attack on debut and snagged 2 quick wickets before drinks in a performancethat would put him on the points list at the end of the game. This left the home side 4 for 89 at drinks. After drinks, wickets continued to fall including the prized wicket of Brasier, claimed by Boonie for 1. At just 13 tears old, toung Heath was outstanding with the bat, ending up not out on 24 despite an all-out barrage from the Lyndhurst pace attack. He did his club and his dad proud. Spud bowled well again taking 1/44 off 9. Tep was probably the best of the bowlers but had no luck, finishing with 0/16 from 10. Trev also bowled well with 2 for 25 off 8. Boonie and Ash chipped in with a good over from Sam who also claimed a wicket. Country finishing with a formidable 7/157 IN OTHER NEWS: Again Lyndhurst started well with the bat. It wasn't until the 8th over that Kovac was dismissed after shelling one to cover. Thank you James Kovac, who played injured to help us make the numbers. After the loss of Kovac, Redwin tried to lift the run rate but struggled with the slow outfield and the two paced pitch. Uncharacteristically, Trev departed early and after showing early promise, Ged was not far behind either. Again, thanks to Ged for playing with his finger in a splint. Boonie entered the fray and blasted two fine sixes from the bowling of Damo. Unfortunately he suffered a painful side strain, soldiering on none the less. Finally, a frustrated Redwin middled a straight drive, only to hit it straight into the hands of bowler, Jock Haynes. The dejected capitan made his was from the centre unable to rescue his team again. Jake looked bright before loosing his castle. Boonie batted with tremendous resolve but was eventually caught for 14 having failed to middle one. Similare fates awaited Ash, Sam, Pong and Braiden. A more than honourable mention goes to Spud for a great effort with the bat. Eventually top scoring with 19 not out to go with his great bowling. Spud securing another MOTM. Fielding Spud! Lyndhurst all out for 82 falling well short. Back at the Molong RSL the beers were cold, the food was exceptional and a crowd of 30 locals witnessed Lyndhurst demolish Country in the boat race thanks to the efforts of Trev, Jake and Spud. It has to be said that the Country side are all top blokes but the one thing they posses in abundance, more than runs, wickets or talent, is excuses when it comes to skulling beer...... Elliot chipped in and wingmaned for Pong, brokering him a phone number from a local shiela. We all await the results of this venture, don't let us down Pong! Eventually we all made our way home, or in the case of Elliot, Ash and Braiden, eventually got home after filling Elliot's car up with 20 liters of coolant as it broke down 4 times on the way due to a blown head gasket. A special thank you to Braiden, Sam and Jake for stepping up to help us out. Also to the lads who played injured. I really appreciate you're efforts boys. We may not be winning but we haven't failed to field 11 players all year. Something other clubs envy. Unlucky result but we go again at home vs Milthorpe next Saturday.

