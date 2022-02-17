Blayney Rotary Market returns this Sunday to Carrington Park

news, local-news,

It's been a long time coming but the Blayney Rotary Markets are returning in this Sunday to their original location, Carrington Park. The park is looking glorious at the moment and the shade offered by the large trees means that the conditions for an early morning breakfast from the Rotary van will go down a treat. IN OTHER NEWS: There will be fresh fruit and vegetables, clothes, plants and all sorts of goods for sale on the day and a gold cold donation is requested. The markets run from 8.30am and for more information contact rcblayney@gmail.com

