Giving mental health a sporting chance

The NSW Government is calling on sporting organisations to step up and serve some ace ideas for delivering mental health and wellbeing activities as part of a $2.8 million Mental Health Sports program. Clubs can apply for grants of up to $150,000 until 6 March 2022 for activities that provide mental health, resilience and wellbeing benefits to individuals and groups across the local region. I strongly encourage local sporting groups to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity, so our region can kick goals both on and off the field. These grants are intended to take conversations about mental health out of the clinic and into the clubhouse. We want people talking about how they're going emotionally and mentally in a setting they are comfortable with. As well as being a fun recreational activity, exercise in almost any form can act as a stress reliever. IN OTHER NEWS: Being active can boost your feel-good endorphins, distract from daily worries and is a great way to meet new friends or catch up with old ones, making it a fantastic remedy for maintaining a healthy mind and lifestyle. All NSW-based sports bodies are encouraged to apply, with the aim of ensuring a spread of funding and projects across the State. The $2.8 million NSW Mental Health Sports Fund is part of the $130 million COVID-19 mental health recovery package announced in October 2021. RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS VITAL PART OF PROTECTING PEOPLE WITH DISABILITY AND THEIR SUPPORT WORKERS Almost 300,000 Rapid Antigen Tests will be distributed to thousands of people with disability and their support workers to help prevent their exposure to COVID-19. These testing kits are a vital part of protecting people living and working in disability funded residential settings. The testing kits are being provided to almost 9,000 people with disability and their support workers by staff in NSW Health Local Health Districts working with disability service providers. The Department of Communities and Justice is working closely with NSW Health to identify and support priority groups, reflecting the joint effort to support vulnerable and at risk sections of the community across the health and human services sectors.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8iYYyszipmQZWgRTx8MGY6/d28c6cc8-4760-4800-9e8d-2839bb1ee07e.JPG/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg