Blayney artist and business owner Bradley Bradley is the new president of the Platform Arts Hub Blayney, and he's excited about what the new post pandemic world has to offer. As the owner of the Odd Sock Gallery Mr Bradley's involvement in the arts goes well beyond the commercial side. "I've been in the arts and crafts communities for the past 25 years," he said. "In Sydney I worked in the marketing department for a few arts and crafts magazines, as well as running and entering a number of exhibitions." With the combined skills of business sense and artistic flair Mr Bradley has developed an extensive network of contacts that stretches across Australia and overseas. That network will be utilised in bringing some very interesting and different workshops to Blayney. "We're developing programs in areas of arts and crafts that people may not have traditionally experienced," he said. The bonus of being a business owner is that he's acutely aware of the number of budding artists there are in the shire that are looking for assistance in developing their skills base. "Many don't know how to either participate in workshops or how to exhibit their artworks," he said. "Platform is here to help them make themselves better artists and maybe try something new rather than just being at home sketching or drawing." "Since lockdown I've seen a lot of internal reflection in many artworks. Platform will now allow them to show off their internal personal expressions."

