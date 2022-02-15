news, local-news,

MILLTHORPE BOWLING CLUB Friday bowls results: Faye, Bobby and Rob defeated Sue, Hildy and Elaine with a +5 margin. Nominations are now open for club championships in singles, doubles and triples contact the club to nominate. Saturday 19th February Bowls for "Ticka" bowls at 10am entry fee $20, courtesy bus available contact 0431 150 999. All funds raised on the day will go to Ticka's family. BLAYNEY TENNIS CLUB: Tuesday night singles started last week with an epic 2 hour, 3 set battle between Zach and Toby that even had to go to a tie break to decide the third set. Toby's young legs survived the battle and he walked away with the win. Corey defeated Pawel in the other match. Wednesday night ladies also began a new comp last week with 5 teams of three ladies. It was great to have some newcomers join the comp. Two matches were played and both were a lot closer than the final score lines. Bec, Kate and Katrina took the win over Tanya, Tanya and Shirley and Bindy, Sharon & Aleacia defeated Cheryl, Wendy and Cathy. Monday night pairs again had some great games. BLAYNEY GOLF CLUB: Last Saturday we played the 1st round of our 4BBB Championship sponsored by TCN Earthmoving and a Club Trophy Individual event for the the Club Trophy also 4BBB Royal Hotel Trophy. Our Individual Club Trophy winner was Mick Tyrrell nett 62. A/Grade R/U Tyler Keen nett 66. B/Grade R/U Leon Roweth nett 63. Royal Hotel 4BBB Trophy winners were Wade Judd and John Davis on a C/B nett 60. 2nd on a C/B George Schymko and Leon Roweth nett 60. 3rd with nett 60 Mick Owen and Mick Tyrrell. Ball comp winners with nett 61 were Gerry Davis and Pete Neal, Tyler Keen and Tony Gannon, Matt Lewis and Gav Cheney, Tony Bowers and Adrian Prosper. Nearest the Pin on the 2nd/11th A/Grade Gerry Davis 177cm. B/Grade TJ Smith 124cm. TCN Earthmoving 4BBB Championship leaders are A/Grade Mick Owen and Mick Tyrrell 65. B/Grade Pete Neal and Gerry Davis 72. C/Grade Wade Judd and John Davis 81 on a C/B. This Saturday we will be playing the final round of the TCN Earthmoving 4BBB Championships as well as 18 hole Stroke event for the Kable/Corbett Trophy. Saturday 26th is a 18 hole Stableford event for for the Club Trophy.

